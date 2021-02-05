CIBC Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $44.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

