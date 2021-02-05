Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,640,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 542,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.