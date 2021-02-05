Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cigna worth $107,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

CI stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.13.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.15). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.