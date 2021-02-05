Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $273.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $204.56. 42,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock worth $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

