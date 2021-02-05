Cindicator Achieves Market Cap of $30.05 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $30.05 million and $429,343.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

