Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.20

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.20 and traded as high as $75.59. Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 10,185,566 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.20.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

