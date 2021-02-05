Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $338.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.