Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $56,231.25 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. 568,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,684. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

