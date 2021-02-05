Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

