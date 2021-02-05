Citigroup Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $210.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

NYSE MSI traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $180.12. 11,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,871. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

