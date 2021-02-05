Citigroup (C) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

1/21/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/11/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/30/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. Though, pending litigations and subdued consumer banking business remain concerns, Citigroup's shrinking costs base due to the wind-down of legacy assets is aiding bottom-line expansion. Notably, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test and will resume buybacks in 2021.”

12/16/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $66.00.

NYSE:C traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 802,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

