Citigroup Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $109.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.