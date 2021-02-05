Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 3.7% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 198,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868,715. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.