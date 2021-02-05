Citigroup Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $217.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.96. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,308. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

