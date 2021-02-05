City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.26% of City worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of City by 135.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Shares of CHCO opened at $72.10 on Friday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.