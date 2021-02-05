Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $126.56 million and $44.99 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.08 or 0.01294042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.88 or 0.06261153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020770 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

