Civic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.07 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Civic has a market cap of $149.94 million and $233.07 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.04 or 0.01179275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.04 or 0.06002504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

