Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Clariant alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.