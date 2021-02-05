Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.55

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 198626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

About Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

