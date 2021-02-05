Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $671.62

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $671.62 and traded as high as $765.45. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $748.00, with a volume of 140,007 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £995.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 705.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 671.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.

About Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

