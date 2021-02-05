Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $24,515.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.