CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Trading Down 5.8%

CloudCoCo Group plc (LON:CLCO) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 707,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 937,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

CloudCoCo Group Company Profile (LON:CLCO)

CloudCoCo Group plc provides IT as a Service to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

