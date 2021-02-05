Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.71

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 132922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,195.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,414 shares of company stock worth $7,350,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

