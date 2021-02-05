Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 5.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.93. 65,314,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 19,603,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

