CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

