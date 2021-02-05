CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 718 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.49 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

