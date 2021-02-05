CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

