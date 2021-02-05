Cobak Token (CBK) Market Cap Achieves $6.97 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00006386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

Cobak Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

