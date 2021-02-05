Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Trading Up 6.2%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 153,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 73,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -529,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

