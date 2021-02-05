Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $143.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.02 million to $145.10 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $568.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.22 million to $569.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $589.46 million, with estimates ranging from $584.21 million to $597.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

CCOI opened at $60.62 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cogent Communications by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 166,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.