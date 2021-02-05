Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

