Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

