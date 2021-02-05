CoinDeal Token (CDL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $345,936.26

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $345,936.26 and $142.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00168664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00065507 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00229912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.