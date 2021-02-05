CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $792,062.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

