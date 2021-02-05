CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $252.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.08 or 0.01294042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.88 or 0.06261153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020770 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

