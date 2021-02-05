CoinPoker Tops 1-Day Volume of $255.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $255.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.04 or 0.01179275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.04 or 0.06002504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

