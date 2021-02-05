Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $117,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,253. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

