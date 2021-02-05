Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,487 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $42,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,253 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

CL stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

