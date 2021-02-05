Colliers Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mimecast in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of MIME opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $28,935,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 274,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.