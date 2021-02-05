Colliers Securities Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Transcat stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Transcat by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

