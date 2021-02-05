Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $550.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $716,464.29 and $550.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,865.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.97 or 0.01209204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00492024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002037 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006764 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

