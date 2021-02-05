Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 6045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $469,175.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,425 shares of company stock worth $25,777,591 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

