Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 358,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,373,891. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

