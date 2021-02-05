Comerica Bank Acquires 4,808 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.