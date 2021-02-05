Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

