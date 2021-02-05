Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,096. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

