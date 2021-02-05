Comerica Bank Buys 13,583 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 42.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

TWTR opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.52.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

