Comerica Bank Buys 1,476 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

