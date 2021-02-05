Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $338.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.99. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

