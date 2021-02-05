Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 93,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,404,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

F stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -284.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

